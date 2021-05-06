Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Ragland presents a Zoom painting workshop

 
Last updated 5/5/2021 at 2:29pm

Jack Ragland with painting

Jack Ragland is shown with his April in Paris Cafe painting.

FALLBROOK – On Saturday, April 10, Jack Ragland taught a Zoom painting workshop and demonstration for the Palomar Painters of Escondido.

His painting, entitled "April in Paris Cafe," was based off of his last trip to Paris.

He painted the people to look like they were from a different era, the 1930s or 1940s. The goal of this painting was to create a nostalgic feel and revive his memories of Paris.

Submitted by Jack Ragland.





 

