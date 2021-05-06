Theatre Talk: Conversing with Einstein

Jake Broder is Hank who talks to Albert Einstein in "Einstein Comes Through."

"Einstein Comes Through" is a new one-act, one-hour play written for North Coast Repertory by Marc Silver and David Ellenstein.

A one-man show starring Jake Broder as Hank, the story winds through a convoluted tale about the accidental drowning of Hank's young son Tommy. Laced with hallucinogenic conversations between Hank and Albert Einstein, Hank's dialogue finally concludes when he awakens in the emergency room.

The only reason to produce this show must be to provide a gateway to live through the horror of losing a child. It didn't help me. My son died over 20 years ago, and I did not get any comfort from this odd presentation.

Which does not mean that another person might find merit from it. For tickets go to NorthCoastRep.org .

