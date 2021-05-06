Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal
Special to the Village News 

Theatre Talk: Conversing with Einstein

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/5/2021 at 2:27pm

Jake Broder

Village News/Aaron Rumley photo

Jake Broder is Hank who talks to Albert Einstein in "Einstein Comes Through."

"Einstein Comes Through" is a new one-act, one-hour play written for North Coast Repertory by Marc Silver and David Ellenstein.

A one-man show starring Jake Broder as Hank, the story winds through a convoluted tale about the accidental drowning of Hank's young son Tommy. Laced with hallucinogenic conversations between Hank and Albert Einstein, Hank's dialogue finally concludes when he awakens in the emergency room.

The only reason to produce this show must be to provide a gateway to live through the horror of losing a child. It didn't help me. My son died over 20 years ago, and I did not get any comfort from this odd presentation.

Which does not mean that another person might find merit from it. For tickets go to NorthCoastRep.org.

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal can be reached at [email protected]

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 05/06/2021 16:46