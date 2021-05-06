COVID-19 gives civilians a glimpse of what veterans already know

PTSD comes in many forms and is very real

When we talk about mental health and veterans we often hear of PTSD. For many, the term conjures up images of violent conflict and active war zones. What the country is finally starting to understand is that the simple act of being isolated and away from your family and loved ones for prolonged periods can weigh equally on our mental health. For too long veterans have struggled to articulate the challenges of returning to civilian life after active duty.

Unfortunately, we find ourselves in a pandemic, but I find solace in deepening the understanding civilians are finding for our sisters and brothers in arms. Too often I work with veterans who find it hard to explain why coming back to civilian life is so difficult. That challenge was in large part responsible for my new book, “Don’t Shoot Your Future Self.” In the book, I explore the challenges facing David, a recently discharged veteran.

The story, which borrows in large part from my own personal experience, is meant to stand as a guide to what solutions worked and which ones set me further back. Not everything in the book is based on a true story, but enough of it is to connect with those who have served our country and are now going through the same or a similar situation. Despite having only been released this year, “Don’t Shoot Your Future Self,” has already garnered praise and thanks from many of those who have read it both veteran and civilian alike.

I don’t know if there will ever be an opportunity for non-veterans to ever fully understand the challenges of transitioning to civilian life; but I am thankful for the many that have tried and will continue to try in support of our brothers and sisters in arms. I have made it my personal mission to support our veterans whenever and wherever I am able. The book, “Don’t Shoot Your Future Self,” is just one facet of that mission.

I have also recently announced a speaking series near and on several military bases both domestically and abroad to help bring this information to those who need it most as they are about to leave the service. The speech is an engaging presentation that highlights the key points in the book and allows veterans to discuss the transition to civilian life with a fellow veteran who has been able to make that transition successfully.

Eric Power owns and operates Veterans Disability Help, LLC. VDH is leading the way for veterans regarding their VA Disability Benefits. They have served over 2,500 veterans since its incorporation in March 2015 and have redirected over $2.1 million a month from the VA back to the veterans in VA Disability Benefits. Veterans Disability Help is a professional firm with a team of dedicated individuals that are here for the veterans and their families in need of VA disability assistance.