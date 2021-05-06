Michelle's Place Cancer Resource Center completes phase 1 construction

TEMECULA – After two and half years of construction, a lot of blood, sweat and tears, Michelle’s Place Cancer Resource Center announced the completion of phase one of their center and held an open house Thursday, April 29, for expansion donors.

Michelle’s Place purchased its forever home in June 2018. It was a 10,000-square-foot shell of a building. Staff and volunteers moved into one portion of the building, while construction started on the other portion. While under construction, Michelle’s Place continued serving cancer patients, expanded their resources to serve all cancers and launched a massive fundraising campaign to build the region's first cancer resource center.

Phase one included the completion of a reiki room, a creative space that will house the expressive art class, future cooking classes and other creative events. The new construction also houses staff offices, a fitting room, new bathrooms and a workroom.

The nonprofit began construction on phase two. Demolition of the old space began the first of the year, and Michelle’s Place started construction on the space in early February. The space will include a new fitting room for wigs and prosthesis, the volunteer welcome station, multipurpose room and patient navigator offices.

Upon completion of phase two, Michelle’s Place will open the region’s only cancer resource center serving families facing cancer. Michelle’s Place founder and CEO Kim Gerrish said she looks forward to the day when they can offer multiple classes, support groups, yoga and much more.

The center is currently open by appointment for wigs, prosthesis and patient navigation services. All support groups and classes are hosted virtually.

Visit http://www.michellesplace.org for meeting dates and times. Call 951-699-5455 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday to Friday to make an appointment.

Anyone who would like to help Michelle’s Place reach their fundraising goal to build the second phase of the building can contact Kim Gerrish at 951-699-5455.

Submitted by Michelle’s Place.