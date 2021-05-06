Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Temecula Valley Hospital is nationally recognized with 9th Leapfrog 'A' Grade

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/5/2021 at 1:36pm

ICU Team

Village News/Courtesy photo

Temecula Valley Hospital's ICU Team displays their Leapfrog A rating

TEMECULA – Temecula Valley Hospital received an "A" grade in the spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing Temecula Valley Hospital's achievements protecting patients from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assigns an "A," "B," "C," "D," or "F" grade to all general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months. It is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospitals' prevention of medical errors and other harms to patients in their care.

"I am so proud of our staff and physicians," said Darlene Wetton, CEO of Temecula Valley Hospital. "We have received nine Leapfrog 'A' Grades for Patient Safety. Our mission of Temecula Valley Hospital is to deliver exceptional and compassionate patient care, and this award is a reflection of the hard work our team provides to our community, every day."

"An 'A' safety grade is an elite designation that your community should be proud of," said Leah Binder, president, and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. "The past year has been extraordinarily difficult for hospitals, but Temecula Valley Hospital shows us it is possible to keep a laser focus on patients and their safety, no matter what it takes."

Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,700 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade's methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

Temecula Valley Hospital was awarded an "A" grade April 29 when Leapfrog updated grades for spring 2021. To see Temecula Valley Hospital's full grade details and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org. For more information about the hospital, visit https://www.temeculavalleyhospital.com/about/news.

Submitted by UHS of Delaware, Inc.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 05/06/2021 16:23