Temecula Valley Hospital is nationally recognized with 9th Leapfrog 'A' Grade

TEMECULA – Temecula Valley Hospital received an "A" grade in the spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing Temecula Valley Hospital's achievements protecting patients from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assigns an "A," "B," "C," "D," or "F" grade to all general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months. It is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospitals' prevention of medical errors and other harms to patients in their care.

"I am so proud of our staff and physicians," said Darlene Wetton, CEO of Temecula Valley Hospital. "We have received nine Leapfrog 'A' Grades for Patient Safety. Our mission of Temecula Valley Hospital is to deliver exceptional and compassionate patient care, and this award is a reflection of the hard work our team provides to our community, every day."

"An 'A' safety grade is an elite designation that your community should be proud of," said Leah Binder, president, and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. "The past year has been extraordinarily difficult for hospitals, but Temecula Valley Hospital shows us it is possible to keep a laser focus on patients and their safety, no matter what it takes."

Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,700 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade's methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

Temecula Valley Hospital was awarded an "A" grade April 29 when Leapfrog updated grades for spring 2021. To see Temecula Valley Hospital's full grade details and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org . For more information about the hospital, visit https://www.temeculavalleyhospital.com/about/news .

Submitted by UHS of Delaware, Inc.