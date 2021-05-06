600 volunteers serve their community

Jed Gaudet and his daughter pull weeds and level dirt to lay down 3,500 sq. ft. of mulch at Ingold Sports Park during North Coast Church Fallbrook's participation in the Serve Your City weekend, April 24-25.

FALLBROOK – North Coast Church Fallbrook participated in a project called Serve Your City April 24-25. Six hundred volunteers invested over 3,000 volunteer hours in their community. Their work included pouring 22,000 pounds of concrete.

According to North Coast Associate Campus Pastor Chace Steeves, the reason for their participation is "Our amazing community and the organizations that make this town what it is have been greatly impacted because of COVID-19. We love our town and wanted to come alongside some of our local nonprofits and be the hands and feet of Jesus providing some real and practical help and support."

Village News/Courtesy photo Mason Steeves is in one of the six 5 foot deep holes that were dug to hold the 21 foot poles for the new batting cage at Ingold Sports Park. It took 2.5 tons of concrete to fill these holes.

Major projects included:

Ingold Sports Park (build a batting cage and a 200 foot chain link fence, paint the snack shack and offices, build barn doors, mulch, and lots of weeding)

REINS (lay tile in bathroom and resource center, build a retaining wall, do trenching, painting, pour cement pads, make custom sign with logo, build overhang for storage of hay, paint and replace arena post)

VFW Post 1924 Fallbrook (build a retaining wall, do grading, install a French drain and a horseshoe pit)

Bonsall Little League (re-roof and paint their storage shed and miscellaneous carpentry work)

Fallbrook Land Conservancy (add a new boardwalk)

Church members also collected donations for Fallbrook Food Pantry (all kinds of nonperishable food) and Hope Clinic for Women (boxes of diapers, baby clothes and baby care products).