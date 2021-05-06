A salute to Mom

One of the highlights of the month of May is the celebration of Mother’s Day, a day when all children, both young and old, pause to salute one very special person in their lives. With that in mind, I want to share 10 commendations for moms from Proverbs 31, a chapter of the Bible that pays the highest tribute to those privileged to be called a wife and a mother.

She has noble character

(10) A wife of noble character who can find? She is worth far more than rubies.

She can be trusted

(11) Her husband has full confidence in her and lacks nothing of value. (12) She brings him good, not harm, all the days of her life. (13) She selects wool and flax and works with eager hands.

She is not afraid of hard work

(14) She is like the merchant ships, bringing her food from afar. (15) She gets up while it is still dark; she provides food for her family and portions for her servant girls. (16) She considers a field and buys it; out of her earnings she plants a vineyard. (17) She sets about her work vigorously; her arms are strong for her tasks. (18) She sees that her trading is profitable, and her lamp does not go out at night. (19) In her hand she holds the distaff and grasps the spindle with her fingers.

She has compassion for those in need

(20) She opens her arms to the poor and extends her hands to the needy.

She is organized at home and in her business

(21) When it snows, she has no fear for her household; for all of them are clothed in scarlet. (22) She makes coverings for her bed; she is clothed in fine linen and purple. (23) Her husband is respected at the city gate, where he takes his seat among the elders of the land. (24) She makes linen garments and sells them, and supplies the merchants with sashes.

She possesses both faith and wisdom

(25) She is clothed with strength and dignity; she can laugh at the days to come. (26) She speaks with wisdom, and faithful instruction is on her tongue.

She is never guilty of idleness

(27) She watches over the affairs of her household and does not eat the bread of idleness.

She is praised by her husband

(28) Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: (29) “Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all.”

She is honored by all who know her

(30) Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting; but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised. (31) Give her the reward she has earned, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate.

She is cherished by her children

(28) Her children arise and call her blessed.

The first half of their lives, mothers make an investment, and they reap the greatest dividends in the second half. The Bible gives a promise to mothers who raise their children as God instructed; that when her children are old enough to be on their own, they will spend the rest of their lives blessing the woman who devoted her life to them.

Their mother’s example is constantly before their eyes as they seek to raise their own children as they were raised; remembering her tender guidance, her wise counsel, her loving discipline, her holy example, her hard work, and her unselfish giving.