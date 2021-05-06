Art of the Avocado winners announced

The first place winner in the two dimensional category is Joan Boone's "Mine- Fallbrook Avos are the Best."

FALLBROOK – Entries in the 15th Art of the Avocado competition were on display at the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce April 1-23. Visitors voted for their favorites resulting in first, second and third awards in each of the three categories. There were also five special awards. The winners were announced at a reception April 17.

In the two dimensional category, the third place prize went to Cherrie Burris from Redlands for her piece "Ready for Harvest." The second place prize went to Mike Adams from Valley Center for "Let the Season Begin." In first place was Joan Boone from Fallbrook with "MINE – Fallbrook Avos are the Best."

In the three dimensional category, the third place prize went to Peter Sidlaukas from Escondido with "Avo Natural Edge Hollow Farm." In second place was Ardis Duhacheck from Fallbrook with "Avocado: State fruit of CA." First place went to Margee Luper from Blythe with her "Avos on my Mind."

In the photography category, third place went to George Compton from Fallbrook with "An Avocado Journey." Second place went to Kimberly Zajack from Temecula with "Googly Eyes." First place was awarded to John Tobin from Murrieta for "Green Eggs and Ham."

The Merrill Everett Memorial Award went to Rikki Reinholtz from Carlsbad with "Sunflower and Avocados."

The George Bamber Memorial Award went to James Farrant from Huntington Beach with his piece, "Alligator Pair."

The Chamber's Pick was awarded to Daniel Martinez from Fallbrook with his painting "Concina de la Abvela (Grandma's Kitchen)".

The Honorary Mayor award went to Gamini Ratnavira from Fallbrook with "Treasure of Fallbrook".

And finally, the Holy Guac-a-Moly Award was given to Diane Jensen from Fallbrook for her painting of "The Great Escape."

Fallbrook Propane Gas Company sponsored the competition.

Submitted by Anita Kimzey, event coordinator.