BWC holds new member social and orientation

Bonsall Woman's Club Membership Chair Sydne Gilbert welcomes new members, from left, Kay O'Hara, Tuula Hukkanen, Cheri Poulos and Shay Mandrayar to a new member social and orientation.

BONSALL – The Bonsall Woman's Club held a New Members Orientation/Social on April 16. COVID restrictions dictated the event to be held in an outside setting with proper social distancing. D'Vine Path at Batali Ranch was chosen as the perfect venue.

As is BWC tradition, membership chairman and second vice president Sydne Gilbert welcomed the new members Tuula Hukkanen, Kay O'Hara, Shay Mandrayar and Cheri Poulos. Absent were Linda McDonald and Maryann Collings.

During the meeting, all attendees enjoyed a selection of wines, soft drinks, or water while snacking on "Social Distancing Cups" provided by Perfect Bites Catering.

Pat Harvey, former BWC president and Palomar District president, was the first to speak about how BWC is part of a larger organization of clubs, which is divided into four distinct districts. She also explained how BWC fits in with the overall goal to promote civic improvements through volunteer services.

BWC President Mary Jane Poulter provided information on the various functions of the club, its board, and how the club fulfills its main objective, which is to serve the community. The explanation included how the club supports the various entities that aid the youth, elderly, and the needy through financial aid and personal services.

Village News/Courtesy photo Bonsall Woman's Club Donation Committee Chair Bev York, left and BWC President Mary Jane Poulter present Lenila Batal of D'Vine Path with a donation for hosting the BWC new member social and orientation.

Other officers and chairman explained their roles and duties including fundraising and programs as well as activities like the book club, craft group, antique study group, scholarships, and Palomar District art contests.

Last to speak was BWC Dean of Chairs and Parliamentarian Marlene Rantanen who explained a variety of administration responsibilities required of members, such as the importance of members keeping track of their volunteer hours.

The general theme of the meeting parallels a basic principle for any volunteer organization: Getting involved and having fun! Each member was encouraged to bring guests such as family, friends, neighbors, co-workers, etc. to future BWC meetings.

The BWC meets the first Thursday of the month, September through June. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the meetings are currently held in Zoom format. For more information, refer to bonsallwomansclub.org .

Submitted by Bonsall Woman's Club.