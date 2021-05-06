FPUD contract for Ross Lake PRV project awarded to Genesis

The Fallbrook Public Utility District contract for the Ross Lake pressure reducing valve project was awarded to Genesis Construction.

The Hemet company had the low bid for the FPUD project, and on April 26 the FPUD board voted 5-0 to approve a $51,444 contract with Genesis Construction.

FPUD's capital program includes specific DeLuz Improvement District funds which are allocated for maintaining and improving the distribution system in the DeLuz area. Because rain reduces demand, FPUD has to take water deliveries from the San Diego County Water Authority to maintain pressure in the lower-pressure DeLuz Aqueduct Pressure Zone during the low-demand periods.

"This will allow us to use storage that has been pumped up to the higher zone," said FPUD General Manager Jack Bebee. "This allows us to optimize water usage."

The pressure reducing valve will create a pressure reducing station and allow flow to move from the high-pressure zone to the aqueduct pressure zone so that existing storage in the high-pressure zone can feed the lower-pressure aqueduct zone. Moving water out of storage will also reduce the water which must be flushed into the ground due to water quality deficiencies during low demand periods.

A design package for the project was prepared by FPUD staff. The district will supply the pressure control valves which will be installed by the contractor, and those have already been procured. Six bids were received by the April 14 deadline. Kay Construction of Santee had the second-lowest bid of $56,776.

Although Genesis Construction has not previously performed work for FPUD, the company has more than 40 years of experience with Inland Empire water agencies and has successfully completed projects. "We'll give Genesis a try," said FPUD Board Member Dave Baxter, who chairs FPUD's Engineering and Operations Committee.

The 2020-21 capital budget included $80,000 for the DeLuz Improvement District project. The anticipated $20,000 materials and inspection costs will be added to the contract amount, but the cost will not exceed that planned in the budget in the absence of unforeseen circumstances.