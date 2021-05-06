Biden's Job Plans

A primary function of the President is to establish the policies of the current administration. In many areas that means simply continuing the policies of the previous administration. But Biden is introducing a bold, far-reaching, even breath-taking, vision for America. You can read about it: See “White House: Fact Sheet: The American Jobs Plan.” Infrastructure (hard and soft), remediation and pro-active climate change efforts, integration of resilience, and more, are provided for.

The American Jobs Plan is notable not only for its breadth but also its depth: it’s much more than just a four year plan for this administration. It’s a plan to provide certainty of stable, continually advancing economic progress for all, for years to come.

Biden’s Jobs Plan is going to happen because a majority of the wealthy elite wish it so. As I have said before, for decades, the wealthy elite have played our economy as a zero sum game, very much like the board game, Monopoly. By analogy, they own almost all the places on the board, and the end is inevitable.

Unlike the board game, they can reduce the amount of money they are taking in, letting more money go into the economy, and thus continue the game. They can do this simply by accepting an increase in their taxes, providing the funds for Biden’s Jobs Program. This approach would have had no credibility under a Trump or GOP administration: that’s why both had to go.

There are a lot of positives favoring the plan. It will provide a large number of jobs over a wide range of professions and economic levels from trainee to seasoned CEO. The plan will last long enough to provide job stability and provide for professional advancement. Everyone, including the wealthy elite, will get a return on their investment.

For example, “Infrastructure deficiencies add about $97 billion a year to the cost of operating vehicles.” See "Governing: The Real Costs of Infrastructure." Those vehicles include the trucks and other commercial vehicles used by Big Business, as well as our personal vehicles. Besides maintenance, the plan provides for upgrades needed to advance our economy and provide a legacy for our children. That’s a win-win-win in my book.

John H. Terrell