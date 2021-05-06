Helping our restaurants

San Diego County restaurants have suffered greatly over the last year. We’ve all

seen the out-of-business signs on many of our favorite local establishments and I

want to make sure we do all we can to help those holding on. I have proposed to

my colleagues on the Board of Supervisors that we waive all restaurant permit

fees for the upcoming year.

Before the pandemic, there were 8,131 restaurants with over 126,400 workers in San Diego County. We know many of these employees lost their jobs and some restaurants are, sadly, closed permanently. We need to do all we can to help move forward a...