Keeping our momentum

This week, three more of my bills passed through key committees and are on their way to becoming law! Here's more about what they be do:

AB 803: Starter Home Revitalization Act of 2021

Allows smaller, more affordable-by-design, for-sale single family homes on multi-family lots - including tiny homes.

Addresses the "missing middle" of our state housing crisis without affecting community character or changing the density of the site.

AB 1390: Improving State Lands Management

Provides more flexibility to effectively manage state lands.

Creates new opportunities for wind and solar projects.

En...