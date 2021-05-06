Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal
Special to The Village News 

KIcking it on Mother's Day

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/5/2021 at 12:54pm



Mother’s Day is May 9 this year. I’ve celebrated 58 of them so far. Who knew, at 18, that being a mother was going to be a job for the rest of my life?

Motherhood, when done right, comes at a price. May I say, it ain’t what it’s cracked up to be? Personal sacrifices become de rigor. Because once removed from the nursery the lil darlings start their development as they wind their way toward adulthood. First stepping on your toes followed by stepping on your heart. In my experience, mothers tend toward forgiving. It would seem we even have the capacity to forgive all.

Regardless of...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 05/06/2021 16:35