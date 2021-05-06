Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Re: 'Parents explain effort to recall FUHSD board president' [Village News, 4/22/21]

 
Last updated 5/5/2021 at 12:51pm



As I understand what has transpired at Fallbrook Union High is the teachers signed an MOU. The district abided by it. Then, when the state offered money to the district to open, the teachers found out and wanted a cut of this money.

My neighbor is a teacher and she told me that other teachers called the 2.75% bonus “Appreciation money” for all the teachers’ hard work. It just seems funny that “orange” is safe unless stoked by some “appreciation money,” then the teachers can come back in the “red.” Just needed to air this out.

Edith Pratt

