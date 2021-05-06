Body of man found in canoe in Oceanside riverbed inlet

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A man in his 50s was found dead by Oceanside police in a canoe in the riverbed inlet between the beach and Interstate 5,

authorities said today.

Police responded to a radio call of a possible body in a canoe at about 6 p.m. Friday, according to spokesman Tom Bussey of the Oceanside Police

Department.

The department's Investigations Division and the Medical Examiner's Office responded to the scene, Bussey said. The cause of death was undetermined

as of Saturday and the medical examiner will conduct an autopsy.

The man's identity was not released, pending notificati...