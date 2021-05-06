Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Body of man found in canoe in Oceanside riverbed inlet

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/8/2021 at 4:14pm



OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A man in his 50s was found dead by Oceanside police in a canoe in the riverbed inlet between the beach and Interstate 5,

authorities said today.

Police responded to a radio call of a possible body in a canoe at about 6 p.m. Friday, according to spokesman Tom Bussey of the Oceanside Police

Department.

The department's Investigations Division and the Medical Examiner's Office responded to the scene, Bussey said. The cause of death was undetermined

as of Saturday and the medical examiner will conduct an autopsy.

The man's identity was not released, pending notificati...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 05/08/2021 22:19