Bureau of Land Management seeks homes for wild horses

Wild horses are available for adoption through the Bureau of Land Management through the Public Off Ranch Pastures program.

The Bureau of Land Management's wild horse and burro program has been under scrutiny over the last few dozen years, relating to its care of the wild horse population in the western United States. The bureau has taken some criticism from some national wild horse rescue organizations.

"It is a situation where we have to do what is the best thing for these horses," Steve Fluery, national director of the BLM horse and burro program, said. "Adoption is absolutely key in helping with population management."

Wild equine expert Michelle Browning said she knows firsthand how important the wild hors...