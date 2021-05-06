County chief administrative officer releases recommended $7.03 billion budget

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County's Chief Administrative Officer Helen Robbins-Meyer recommended spending $7.03 billion in fiscal year 2021-22 for the running of the county government Thursday, May 6, a 7.3% increase from this year.

The recommended budget represents a net increase of 660 additional staff years, excluding staff from the Air Pollution Control District which became an independent agency March 1.

”I have fought since 2019 for our budgets to reflect the needs of our community and year-after-year we have successfully increased funding and services to ensure our residents,...