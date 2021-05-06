Guzman announces application opening for $28.6 billion restaurant revitalization fund

Â

WASHINGTON â€“ SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman announced the U.S. Small Business Administration would begin registrations on Friday, April 30, and open applications on Monday, May 3, for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. The online application will remain open to any eligible establishment until all funds are exhausted.

â€œRestaurants are the core of our neighborhoods and propel economic activity on main streets across the nation. They are among the businesses that have been hardest hit and need support to survive this pandemic. We want restaurants to know that help is here,â€...