Village News

By City News Service 

Man accused of piloting boat in fatal crash that killed 3 appears in court

 
Last updated 5/7/2021 at 10:21am



SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The alleged captain of a boat that crashed in coastal waters near Point Loma during an apparent human smuggling operation, killing three people and injuring more than two dozen others, made his initial

court appearance Thursday, May 6.

According to a complaint filed in San Diego federal court, 39-year-old Antonio Hurtado, a U.S. citizen, was steering the vessel that crashed about 50 yards from the shore around 10 a.m. Sunday. He is charged with attempted bringing in of aliens at other than a port of entry and assault on a federal officer.

During Hurtado's brief cou...



Village News

