Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Navy Commissions USS Miguel Keith Expeditionary Sea Base

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/8/2021 at 5:16pm

CORONADO (CNS) - The Navy commissioned its newest warship, the USS Miguel Keith, today at Naval Air Station North Island in an hour-long ceremony honoring Marine Corps Vietnam veteran and Medal of Honor recipient Lance Cpl. Miguel Keith.

Due to public health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony was private with a limited audience.

The 785-foot-long ship was built in San Diego by General Dynamics NASSCO and was delivered to the Navy on Nov. 15, 2019.

Adm. Craig Faller, commander, U.S. Southern Command, delivered the ceremony's principal remarks.

Elia...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 05/08/2021 22:33