Navy Commissions USS Miguel Keith Expeditionary Sea Base

CORONADO (CNS) - The Navy commissioned its newest warship, the USS Miguel Keith, today at Naval Air Station North Island in an hour-long ceremony honoring Marine Corps Vietnam veteran and Medal of Honor recipient Lance Cpl. Miguel Keith.

Due to public health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony was private with a limited audience.

The 785-foot-long ship was built in San Diego by General Dynamics NASSCO and was delivered to the Navy on Nov. 15, 2019.

Adm. Craig Faller, commander, U.S. Southern Command, delivered the ceremony's principal remarks.

