Riverside County Supervisor Jeff Hewitt lays out platform for governor run
Last updated 5/5/2021 at 10:44am
Valley News/Courtesy photo
Riverside County 5th District Supervisor Jeff Hewitt outlined why he is running for governor today in an op-ed published in several Southern California News Group newspapers.
The Libertarian business owner is running to challenge Gov. Gavin Newsom in the upcoming recall election.
He says as a Libertarian, not a member of either major party, he has "the ability to accept the best ideas of each side and work for consensus and compromise that benefits the state as a whole."
Last Monday, the California Secretary of State's office confirmed that enough validated signatures had been gathered to f...
