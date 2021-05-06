Riverside County Supervisor Jeff Hewitt lays out platform for governor run

Riverside County 5th District Supervisor Jeff Hewitt has announced his run for Governor in the recall election expected to be held later this year.

Riverside County 5th District Supervisor Jeff Hewitt outlined why he is running for governor today in an op-ed published in several Southern California News Group newspapers.

The Libertarian business owner is running to challenge Gov. Gavin Newsom in the upcoming recall election.

He says as a Libertarian, not a member of either major party, he has "the ability to accept the best ideas of each side and work for consensus and compromise that benefits the state as a whole."

Last Monday, the California Secretary of State's office confirmed that enough validated signatures had been gathered to f...