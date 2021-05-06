Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

SDUSD Superintendent Cindy Marten confirmed as U.S. Deputy Education Secretary

 
SAN DIEGO - San Diego Unified School District Superintendent Cindy Marten was confirmed today as the nation's next deputy education

secretary.

The U.S. Senate voted 54-44 to confirm Marten, who was nominated for the post earlier this year by the Biden administration.

Once Marten is sworn into office, she will assume the federal post after more than three decades as an educator in San Diego, including eight years as superintendent of SDUSD.

``My message to students has always been, `Work hard. Be kind. Dream big,' Marten said. ``The students of San Diego Unified have lived up to tha...



