Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma


City News Service 

Suspected smuggling boat overturns killing 3 people

 
Last updated 5/5/2021 at 10:37am



SAN DIEGO – Border Patrol officials said a 40-foot cabin cruiser that overturned in Point Loma May 2, killing three people, was suspected of being part of a smuggling operation.

Three people died and 27 people were pulled from the water and hospitalized with a wide range of injuries after the boat capsized, officials said.

The accident happened at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday in ocean waters off the Cabrillo National Monument. Border Patrol officials said the boat crashed into the shoreline surrounding the monument and capsized. Eventually, all aboard the boat jumped in the water as it slowly...



