US Navy accounts for USS Oklahoma Sailor from World War II
Last updated 5/5/2021 at 10:46am
Village News/Courtesy photo
WASHINGTON – The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Monday, April 26, that Navy Seaman 1st Class Wallace G. Mitchell, 19, of Los Angeles, killed during World War II, was accounted for Dec. 16, 2020.
On Dec. 7, 1941, Mitchell was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft. The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits, which caused it to quickly capsize. The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Mitchell.
From December 1941 to June 1944, Navy pers...
