US Navy accounts for USS Oklahoma Sailor from World War II

On Dec. 7, 1941, U.S. Navy Seaman 1st Class Wallace G. Mitchell, 19, of Los Angeles was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft.

WASHINGTON – The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Monday, April 26, that Navy Seaman 1st Class Wallace G. Mitchell, 19, of Los Angeles, killed during World War II, was accounted for Dec. 16, 2020.

On Dec. 7, 1941, Mitchell was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft. The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits, which caused it to quickly capsize. The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Mitchell.

