Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

11 Warrior gridders named all-league

 
The Valley League football coaches met April 26 to select the all-league teams, and 11 of those recognized players were on the Fallbrook High School team.

Brady Hoff was named to the offensive first team. Thomas McSheehy was a defensive first team selection. The offensive second team included Hunter Keller and Kenneth Spring while Cade Eidson, Ryan Farish, and Erik Spring were on the defensive second team. Markus Washington received honorable mention offensive designation and honorable mention defensive accolades were given to Angel Angulo, Anthony Thomas, and Delvon Williams.

"It represe...



