Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Dowden, Jones close out FHS swim careers in CIF finals races

 
Two Fallbrook High School girls closed out their Warriors swim careers in the CIF finals.

Paris Dowden and Jocelyn Jones were both on the 200-yard freestyle relay team and the 400-yard freestyle relay team, and both of those quartets competed in the consolation final April 24 at Granite Hills High School. Dowden is a senior, and Jones is a junior but a military dependent whose father has been transferred to Colorado.

As a team, Fallbrook's girls placed 22nd among Division I schools with 10 team points. "We only had two of our relays make it to the finals," said Fallbrook coach Sean Redmon...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

