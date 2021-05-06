Dowden, Jones close out FHS swim careers in CIF finals races

Two Fallbrook High School girls closed out their Warriors swim careers in the CIF finals.

Paris Dowden and Jocelyn Jones were both on the 200-yard freestyle relay team and the 400-yard freestyle relay team, and both of those quartets competed in the consolation final April 24 at Granite Hills High School. Dowden is a senior, and Jones is a junior but a military dependent whose father has been transferred to Colorado.

As a team, Fallbrook's girls placed 22nd among Division I schools with 10 team points. "We only had two of our relays make it to the finals," said Fallbrook coach Sean Redmon...