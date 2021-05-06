Dowden, Jones close out FHS swim careers in CIF finals races
Last updated 5/5/2021 at 10:22am
Two Fallbrook High School girls closed out their Warriors swim careers in the CIF finals.
Paris Dowden and Jocelyn Jones were both on the 200-yard freestyle relay team and the 400-yard freestyle relay team, and both of those quartets competed in the consolation final April 24 at Granite Hills High School. Dowden is a senior, and Jones is a junior but a military dependent whose father has been transferred to Colorado.
As a team, Fallbrook's girls placed 22nd among Division I schools with 10 team points. "We only had two of our relays make it to the finals," said Fallbrook coach Sean Redmon...
