Warriors fifth at CIF meet

The Fallbrook High School boys swim team placed fifth among Division I schools at the CIF meet April 24 at Granite Hills High School.

The Warriors finished the meet with 95 team points. Carlsbad took fourth place with 121 points. Westview had the sixth-place total of 71 points.

"It's very satisfying," Fallbrook coach Bill Richardson said of fifth place. "For one we weren't expected to have a meet at all, so we didn't prepare."

On March 26, the CIF San Diego Section announced that the CIF meet would be cancelled, but that decision was reversed April 15. That was the day of the Valley Leag...