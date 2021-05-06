Youth rugby starts practices this week

Jersey Mike's presents FYR league with a $400 donation to help kick off the 2021 season, from left, U14 athlete Jaxon Day, FYR league president Allen Day, Jersey Mike's Marketing rep Thom Terrazas and U14 athlete Nico Cherevchenko.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Youth Rugby registration is open for the 2021 season. The league has been granted use of the fields at Potter Jr. High, so FYR will begin practices the first week of May on Mondays and Wednesdays from 4:30-6 pm.

FYR League President Allen Day said "We are so excited to get kids back on the fields exercising, honing their skills and getting ready for a season of Summer 7's. We have missed the athletes and their families and look forward to seeing them again!"

FYR also received their first donation for the 2021 season from local restaurant Jersey Mike's. Their marketin...