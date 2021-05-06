Newsom appoints LMU professor, lawyer to reparations task force

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Loyola Marymount University professor Cheryl Grills and attorney Lisa Holder of Los Angeles were among the five people

appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom today to the newly formed Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans.

The task force will inform Californians about slavery and explore ways the state might provide reparations. Its members will meet over the next

year and conclude their work with a written report on their findings, along with recommendations which will be provided to the Legislature.

The nine-member task force was crea...