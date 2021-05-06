Newsom reveals $12 billion plan for State's homelessness crisis

Last updated 5/11/2021 at 9:43pm

SAN DIEGO - Gov. Gavin Newsom visited permanent supportive housing operated by Father Joe's Villages' in Kearny Mesa today to unveil a $12

billion plan to tackle the state's homelessness crisis -- part of his proposed $100 billion California Comeback Plan.

The investment is intended to provide 65,000 people with housing placements, more than 300,000 people with housing stability and create 46,000

new housing units.

Newsom's plan includes an expansion of Homekey -- a program that provided shelter from COVID-19 to 36,000 Californians and created 6,000

affordable housing units -- and other si...