Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FAA awards local artist with a scholarship

 
Last updated 5/12/2021 at 10:52pm

Makenna Sandoval

Village News/Courtesy photo

Makenna Sandoval, a senior at Fallbrook High School, receives a scholarship for $1,000 from the FAA.

FALLBROOK – One of the ways the Fallbrook Art Association supports the local art community is to provide scholarships for promising art students. On Monday, April 24, Makenna Sandoval, a senior at Fallbrook High School, was the recipient of the $1,000 FAA Scholarship Award, plus a membership in the Fallbrook Art Association valued at over $100.

Sandoval said, "I've been drawing ever since I could hold a pencil, and love experimenting with all art mediums. My primary focus is digital painting and I describe my art as semi-realism, leaning toward animated, cartoon-style."

