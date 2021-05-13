Fallbrook FFA hosts the 87th annual awards banquet

The Fallbrook Chapter Officers, from left, back row, Emily Schmierer, Carl Maier, Damon Gallegos, Veronica Romero; front row, Kassidy Ewig, Skye Kressin, Madi Golden, Sydney Breese, and Cassidy Boulanger pose for a photo for their 2020-2021 awards banquet slideshow.

Fallbrook FFA virtually hosted its annual awards banquet via YouTube Live Friday, April 30. The banquet consisted of many different award announcements, recognition of achievements, and a virtual scrapbook presentation documenting the 2020-2021 school year.

The banquet was led by Chapter officers Madi Golden, Sydney Breese, Damon Gallegos, Cassidy Boulanger, Emily Schmierer, Kassidy Ewig, Skye Kressin, Carl Maier and Veronica Romero with assistance from FFA advisors Margaret Chapman, Doug Sehnert, Brian Kantner and Crystal Jones.

During the banquet, the officers reflected on the achieve...