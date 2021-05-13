Garden club to learn about California native plants

Susan Liebes will talk about California native plants at the May 27 Fallbrook Garden Club general meeting.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Garden Club is pleased to present Susan Liebes of the Fallbrook Land Conservancy as the guest speaker at its Tuesday, May 25 Zoom General Meeting.

Attendees will learn about California native plants that provide valuable wildlife habitat on Fallbrook Land Conservancy's open space preserves and also thrive in the home garden. The plants have distinct growing requirements but can be successfully grown in home gardens, bringing color to the garden year-round.

Liebes has been gardening with native California plants for 20 years. She has been

volunteering with the Fallbr...