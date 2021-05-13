Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

LAFCO approves annexation of Meadowood land into Rainbow MWD

 
Last updated 5/12/2021 at 5:15pm



San Diego County's Local Agency Formation Commission has approved the annexation of the development originally known as Meadowood into the Rainbow Municipal Water District.

A 7-0 LAFCO board vote May 3, with no City of San Diego representative present, approved the detachment of the land from the Valley Center Municipal Water District and the annexation of the property into the Rainbow district. Tri Pointe Homes is now the parent company of Pardee Homes, and the development's name has been changed from Meadowood to Citro. An amendment to the sphere of influence, which determines the bounda...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

