Registration is now open for free Genealogy research topics

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Genealogy Society will be hosting webinars on various genealogical topics during May and June. SDGS is dedicated to promoting interest in the fields of genealogy and family history research through individual and group effort and in cooperation with other like-minded organizations.

To register for any of the following webinars or meetings, visit casdgs.org and select “calendar.”

May 15 Webinar: Cemetery Records of the British Isles by Colin Whitney

May 19 Webinar: Genealogy Research Challenges by Don Smith

May 22 Webinar: Ask a Genealogist by Barbara Stancul...