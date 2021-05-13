REINS to host 31st Annual REINS of Life Golf Tournament

FALLBROOK – REINS will be hosting the 31st Annual REINS of Life Golf Tournament benefiting REINS Therapeutic Horsemanship Program, July 16.

This will be a day of golfing and fun with contests, prizes, raffles, silent auction cocktails, and more.

There will also be many different contests, including the Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin, and Putting contests with the chance to win great prizes.

To register for this event, visit https://reinsprogram.org/events-calendar/reins-of-life-golf-tournament/.

Submitted by REINS Therapeutic Horsemanship Program.

...