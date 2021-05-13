Women in California Leadership Foundation offers scholarships to female students

On May 1st, the Women in California Leadership (WiCL) Foundation Minerva Scholarship program, now in its second year, will begin accepting online applications from eligible female students. The program was established to assist deserving female students by offering financial assistance to meet educational expenses. Eighty-four $2,500 Minerva Scholarships and one $10,000 Golden Minerva Scholarship will be awarded this year.

In order to be eligible for scholarship consideration students must meet the following requirements:

· Be a full-time student in good academic standing at an accredited college or university OR be a graduating high school senior with written proof of acceptance at an accredited institution of higher learning.

· Eligible students must identify as female.

· Have a minimum grade point average (GPA) of 2.5.

· Submit a completed online application with all required supplementary documents by the application deadline. Please note: Applications and all supplementary documents must be submitted together online. We do not accept items submitted separately via mail, in person delivery or through legislative offices.

Complete scholarship requirements and details (including the application) are now available on the WiCL Foundation’s website: http://wicl.us/scholarship-program/

Answers to frequently asked questions can be found at: http://wicl.us/frequently-asked-questions/

The deadline for submitting the online application and all supporting documentation is May 31, 2021 at 11:59 pm. There are no exceptions to this deadline.

Following the application deadline each member will receive all applications submitted by students from their district. Member offices will have the opportunity to review applications from June 14 - 18 and can select two local winners for the $2,500 scholarship. Lastly, each member can nominate ONE applicant for the Golden Minerva Scholarship of $10,000. The Chair and Vice Chair will make the final selection for the recipient of the Golden Minerva Scholarship of 2021!

A public announcement of all scholarship winners will be made on July 1, 2021 via WiCL website and congratulatory letters sent to each winner from the WiCL Foundation.