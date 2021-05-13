Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Reflections of Nature and Beyond now showing at Fallbrook Art Center

 
Last updated 5/12/2021 at 11:12pm

Village News/Shane Gibson photo

"A mother's hug makes everything better" by artist Heather Ward is on display at the Fallbrook Art Center's Reflections of Nature & Beyond show.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Art Center presents Reflections of Nature and Beyond, an exciting progression of the long-standing 23-year nature show, which has now grown into a full gallery juried presentation that will be open through May 30.

Original works in all medias and disciplines are being offered along with a shop area that includes smaller items such as cards, prints, jewelry, etc. All are invited to come and discover all the wonders that nature has to offer.

Also showing in The Rosalie & Spencer Lehmann and The Salon Galleries is Gamini Ratnavira's, Brushes with Nature. Ratna...



