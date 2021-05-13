Inter Valley Health Plan offers free virtual community health education and wellness classes

Due to the COVID19 pandemic, Inter Valley Health Plan is offering their free Vitality Series classes online. An RSVP is required to get the log in information. To RSVP call (800) 886-4471 (TTY 711) weekdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or visit http://www.ivhp.com/vitality. Classes are subject to change, please visit their website for up-to-date information.

Tuesday, May 18, 11 a.m.

Caregiver Support: Time Management

Does it seem like you cannot get everything done in a day? Darlene Merkler, of Caregiver Resources, teaches tips and tricks to making your time more productive and how to get more things done. This class is good for anyone who wants to manage their time and especially for those caring for loved ones and need a little bit of help doing it.

Tuesday, May 18, 1-3 p.m.

What is a Stroke? What you Need to Know

Early recognition and treatment may mean better recovery for you or a loved one. Learn about the different types of strokes, prevention, treatments and recovery. Learn what you need to know before it happens to you or a loved one.

Wednesday, May 19, 11 a.m.

Caregiver Support: Discussing Dementia with a Loved One

Experiencing changes in memory, thinking and behavior could be signs of dementia. An Alzheimer’s Association representative provides tips and strategies how to broach the difficult conversation about changes that may be related to dementia.

Wednesday, May 19, Noon to 2 p.m.

Safety Tips to Keep you Safe

Class covers safety tips how to keep yourself and your loved ones safe from accidents/ injury in and around the home.

Thursday, May 20, 11 a.m.

Learn to Paint Spring Flowers Class

Instructor Elizabeth Preston, MA, will teach easy painting techniques so you can create a beautiful acrylic spring flower painting. All levels of experience welcome. A supply list provided.

Friday, May 21, 10 a.m. to noon

Friday Fitness Class (meets every Friday)

Exercise can reduce stress and weight, build stronger bones, improve our brain health and quality of life. Meet every week to learn new exercises and ideas to keep us healthy and well. Join in at any time and invite people you care about.

Tuesday, May 25, 10 a.m. to noon

Memory: Unraveling the Mystery

Discussion includes the types of memory loss and dementia, types of treatments and caregiver tips. Optional sampling of screening tests used for diagnosing memory loss, included.

Wednesday, May 26, 10 a.m. to noon

Memory Series: Super Foods for Brain Health

Learn about the different types of “brain diets” and super foods that may preserve or enhance our brain health.

Thursday, May 27, 10 a.m. to noon

Memory Series: Games to Improve Brain Health

Learn what “Neurobics” and Cognitive Brain Training (CBT) is and how it can improve brain function. Brain games are also available to play if you choose.

Thursday, May 27, 1-2:30 p.m.

How Posture Affects Your Health

Learn about the conditions that may cause bad posture and how bad posture can affects your body and health. Exercises to obtain, maintain or gain a better posture will be offered.

Friday, May 28, 10 a.m. to noon

PM Friday Fitness Class (meets weekly)

Exercise can reduce stress and weight, build stronger bones, improve our brain health and quality of life. Join us every Friday to learn new exercises and ideas to keep healthy and well.