Jackie Heyneman, left, helps Viviana Lasley, center, and Fallbrook High School Environmental Club President Yareli Albino in landscaping maintenance at the Fallbrook Post Office, May 8. This is an enhancement project being done through Fallbrook's Save Our Forest committee.

Village News/Shane Gibson photo Members of the Fallbrook High Environmental Club volunteer with Save Our Forest members to prepare the space at the front of the post office for paving stones.