Betsy Phillips is 104 and counting

It is almost incomprehensible that four years ago I was visiting Betsy Phillips for the very first time to interview her on the occasion of the preparations for her 100th birthday, May 13, 2017. When Betsy and I spoke on the phone to set up an appointment for yet another interview to acknowledge her 104th year, she and I confirmed with one another that we had both received our second COVID-19 vaccinations.

The day arrived and Betsy greeted me warmly into her home; the difference was, I felt like I was being welcomed as an old friend.

As I entered Betsy's home, a beautiful piece of music was...