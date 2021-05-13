Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Deputies shut down illegal marijuana cultivation in Rainbow

Drugs and weapon seized

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/13/2021 at 7:51pm

weed

Village News/San Diego County Sheriff's Dept. photo

Members of the Sheriff's Special Enforcement Detail served a search warrant at a property off of Huntley Road in Rainbow May 5 and removed over 8900 marijuana plants, 20 pounds of processed marijuana and a loaded 30-06 rifle.

FALLBROOK – Deputies of the Fallbrook Crime Suppression Team were assisting area detectives with an unrelated investigation when they discovered an illegal marijuana cultivation operation near the 9100 block of Huntley Road in Rainbow. A search warrant was obtained for the property which contained approximately 15 large green houses and two residential buildings.

weed

Village News/San Diego County Sheriff's Dept. photo

Deputies of the Fallbrook Crime Suppression Team were assisting area detectives with an unrelated investigation when they discovered an illegal marijuana cultivation operation near the 9100 block of Huntley Road in Rainbow.

Members of the Sheriff's Special Enforcement Detail served the search warrant at the property May 5 and detained seven individuals who were later determined to be working at the illegal marijuana cultivation operation.

Fallbrook Crime Suppression Team deputies, with the assistance of several Task Force Officers from the San Diego Integrated Regional Narcotic Task Force, Sheriff's Narcotics and Gang Division detectives, Vista COPPS Team deputies and County Code Compliance Officers removed over 8900 marijuana plants, 20 pounds of processed marijuana and a loaded 30-06 rifle.

The estimated street value of the seized marijuana is more than seven million dollars. Felony charges will be filed with the San Diego County District Attorney's Office against the subjects who were detained at the scene.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 05/14/2021 05:55