Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Eastern can meet water supply needs of Fallbrook and Rainbow, according to preliminary report

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/12/2021 at 11:35pm



FALLBROOK – Leaders from the Fallbrook and Rainbow water districts say a preliminary independent report released this week indicates what they’ve been saying all along – that the Eastern Municipal Water District can meet their water supply needs if their proposals to switch to Eastern are approved.

The report also indicates that in a worst-case scenario, both Eastern and the San Diego County Water Authority, which Fallbrook and Rainbow are seeking to leave, would rely on imported supplemental water from the Metropolitan Water District.

“By purchasing our water from Eastern instead o...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 05/13/2021 16:12