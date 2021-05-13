Eastern can meet water supply needs of Fallbrook and Rainbow, according to preliminary report

FALLBROOK – Leaders from the Fallbrook and Rainbow water districts say a preliminary independent report released this week indicates what they’ve been saying all along – that the Eastern Municipal Water District can meet their water supply needs if their proposals to switch to Eastern are approved.

The report also indicates that in a worst-case scenario, both Eastern and the San Diego County Water Authority, which Fallbrook and Rainbow are seeking to leave, would rely on imported supplemental water from the Metropolitan Water District.

“By purchasing our water from Eastern instead o...