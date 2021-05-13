Fallbrook's GOT Publishing Inc. reaches milestone

Arlene Yates of Arlene Yates Production is seen in her recent video "Strong Survivor" on YouTube.

FALLBROOK – GOT Publishing Inc. celebrated its first board meeting April 24. GOT Publishing Inc. is a nonprofit organization providing free reading programs to underprivileged children around the world. Its website is www.freereadingprogram.online.

Karen Langer, Jack Kovic, and Dawn Fitzpatrick are the chair, treasurer, and secretary of the organization. Arlene Yates of Arlene Yates Productions is providing the bulk of the program's content. "We see this organization eventually morphing into a modern-day 'Sesame Street.' The difference being our more aggressive approach to helping childr...