From teacher to associate principal, long-time elementary leader retiring

Bill Billingsley, Associate Superintendent for Human Resources and Communications at the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District, is retiring after 17 years in the FUESD school district.

Bill Billingsley may live in Carlsbad and not Fallbrook, but he's certainly found a few "homes" here with multiple positions with the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District.

In his 17 years with the district, he's moved from being a fourth grade teacher to middle school teacher to assistant principal and principal – all at San Onofre Elementary School – to director of student services at the district office in 2012.

Since 2014, he has been Associate Superintendent for Human Resources and Communications.

Billingsley is retiring in June, which is also when his wife retires from being a second grade teacher in Carlsbad.

"I am so blessed to be completing my 17th year with this amazing district," he said

The educator said he's going to remain busy.

"I teach in the graduate school of education at Cal State San Marcos and will be consulting with other school districts, travel, family time, playing drums in my band, Written in the Stars," he said.

When asked what his most challenging job in Fallbrook is with the district, he replied, "Helping lead FUESD through the pandemic; keeping students, staff, and families as safe as possible while helping to assure as many students receive in person instruction, early on, which we know is best for learning and social/emotional student welfare."

As for his most rewarding position, he said, "Meeting, interviewing, hiring and working to retain all the amazing classified and certificated staff who make our district so amazing, That includes hiring brand new staff members, then watching them learn and grow into polished professionals is such a constant joy."

"I love this district and really never considered serving elsewhere," he noted. "The consistent leadership under Dr. (Candace) Singh's direction, and all the amazing co-workers I have the pleasure to lead beside and work with are incredibly special to me."

Billingsley said he has been asked and agreed to serve with several Fallbrook organizations as a volunteer to give back to "this amazing, tightly knit community."

The district has hired Brian Morris as Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources effective in June. Morris has served as Director of Human Resources at the Poway Unified School District. In this position he supervises all human resources and worker's compensation duties for Poway's 29 schools, including elementary, middle, and high schools.

Prior to his service in Poway, Morris served as Director of Human Resources at Santa Paula Unified School District, and before that he served as both a secondary principal and then Director of Special Education for Perris Union High School District.

Additionally Mr. Morris has extensive experience leading bargaining and negotiations with both classified and certificated associations. He comes with the highest recommendations from prior supervisors, peers, and those he has supervised.

"Brian is a polished professional who will do great things here in Fallbrook," Billingsley said. "My advice would be to adhere to the FUESD Human Resources core values jointly developed by the newly assembled HR team seven years ago (one of the first things we did as a team). Those values are compassion, respect, empathy. Those simple but powerful three words have helped guide our team's service to the staff, students, and families here in Fallbrook."

There will be a strategic overlap plan to ensure transition is successful, Billingsley said.

When asked if it was difficult to interview someone to be his replacement, Billingsley replied, "The whole process has been a bit surreal, but we are doing everything possible to ensure Brian's success."