Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

McReynolds named NCFPD Fire Chief

 
Last updated 5/13/2021 at 8:51am

Village News/Courtesy photo

Retiring NCFPD Fire Chief Steve Abbot, left, congratulates incoming Fire Chief Keith McReynolds on his selection by the NCFPD Board of Directors, May 3.

FALLBROOK – Keith McReynolds has been selected to serve as Fire Chief for the North County Fire Protection District when current NCFPD Fire Chief Stephen Abbott retires at the end of July. The NCFPD Board of Directors held a special meeting May 3 which included the unanimous decision to name McReynolds as Abbott's successor.

McReynolds joined the NCFPD in 1990 as a Fire Explorer Scout. Throughout his career at North County Fire, McReynolds has served as a Reserve/Firefighter, Firefighter/Paramedic, Fire Captain, Shift Battalion Chief, Administrative Battalion Chief, and Division Chief.

He...



