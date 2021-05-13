Court upholds California governor's use of emergency powers

Three judges from the 3rd District Court of Appeal in Sacramento ruled unanimously to overturn a ruling by state appellate judges that California Gov. Gavin Newsom's use of emergency powers was unconstitutional.

Three judges from the 3rd District Court of Appeal in Sacramento ruled unanimously that the prior judge "erred in interpreting the Emergency Services Act to prohibit the Governor from issuing quasi-legislative orders in an emergency."

"We conclude the issuance of such orders did not constitute an unconstitutional delegation of legislative power," Presiding J...