By Don Thompson
The Associated Press 

Court upholds California governor's use of emergency powers

 
Last updated 5/12/2021 at 11:02pm

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s

Valley News/File photo

Three judges from the 3rd District Court of Appeal in Sacramento ruled unanimously to overturn a ruling by state appellate judges that California Gov. Gavin Newsom's use of emergency powers was unconstitutional.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's use of emergency powers to make far-reaching policies during the pandemic was upheld Wednesday by state appellate judges who rejected a lower court finding that the Democrat had done too much unilaterally.

Three judges from the 3rd District Court of Appeal in Sacramento ruled unanimously that the prior judge "erred in interpreting the Emergency Services Act to prohibit the Governor from issuing quasi-legislative orders in an emergency."

"We conclude the issuance of such orders did not constitute an unconstitutional delegation of legislative power," Presiding J...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

