Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Mike Schneider
Associated Press 

Residents left big metros during pandemic for family, study says

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/12/2021 at 10:50pm

mountain

Valley News/Shane Gibson photo

Los Angeles experienced greater population declines last year compared to the previous year: around 0.5% last year compared to 0.3% in 2019.

Cece Linder was living in a 770-square-foot apartment outside Washington, D.C., last spring when the area went into lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In May 2020, after a few months of both living and working in the small space, Linder decided to leave the capital area and move into the 2,000-square-foot beachside home she jointly owns with her parents in Cocoa Beach, Florida. Now she gets to see the sun rise over the water each morning before work.

"If I'm teleworking anyway, why not move to this other place that is more visually attractive, it's beachside, and someone can occa...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020