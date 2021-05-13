Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Pala Casino Spa Resort hiring for more than 100 positions

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/12/2021 at 3:20pm



PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort has announced an active search for candidates to fill more than 100 full- and part-time positions across various departments. As part of the search, Pala Casino is offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus program for new hires. Open positions include, but are not limited to, greeter, rewards card attendant, cashier/food attendant, pool attendant, dishwasher, security, hotel front desk and housekeeper.

“At Pala Casino, we take great pride in creating an excellent place to work with competitive wages and benefits for our team members,” Fred Buro, CEO of Pala Casino...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 05/13/2021 16:06